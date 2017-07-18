Photo: Austin Aries Shaves His Head & Beard

Apparently Austin Aries’ place of employment wasn’t the only thing that was changed this month.

Following his release from WWE in early July, Aries has completely changed his physical appearance, shaving his head and trademark beard.

Aries took to social media on Monday evening to show off his new look, referencing the Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan segment on WWE RAW, joking that it was revealed that he was Pitbull’s twin brother.

Aries is currently serving out a 90-day non-compete that was part of his contract with WWE. He will become a free agent on October 5th.