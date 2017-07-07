Photos: Newest Member Of LAX Revealed At Impact TV Tapings (Spoiler)

At the post-Slammiversary episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV this past Thursday evening, the show went off the air with LAX propping up an unconscious Alberto El Patron and posing with him, leaving fans to question whether or not the GFW/Impact Wrestling World Champion was the newest member of the faction.

Is this the future of #LAX? Has @Konnan5150 gotten @PrideOfMexico to join? This could be the most dangerous group in all of wrestling. pic.twitter.com/gsQMyVOanA — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2017

At the Impact Wrestling television tapings on Thursday night in Orlando, Florida, however, the actual new LAX member was revealed.

Former X-Division Champion Low Ki ended up being revealed as the newest addition to the group at last night’s tapings at the Impact Zone, as he interfered in a match that saw LAX competing against the team of El Patron, Dos Caras and El Hijo de Dos.

LAX, with Low Ki now as part of the group, would go on to steal the GFW and Impact Wrestling World Championship belts from El Patron as that end of that particular taping.