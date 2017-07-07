Possible Big Match For The Royal Rumble, WWE Doing Another Tournament Soon?

There has been some talk about doing a women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in January at the Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE officials have also discussed another tag team tournament for the WWE Network, similar to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic that WWE NXT ran in 2015 and 2016. No word yet on if the next tag team tournament would have a different theme but at one point were rumors on the next Dusty Classic finals happening at Takeover in November.

We reported back in November that there had been talk of doing three tournaments each year – the Cruiserweight Classic, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and a women’s tournament, which we now know will be The Mae Young Classic.

Regarding a women’s Rumble match, Becky Lynch recently spoke with The Amarillo Globe-News and was asked if she thinks the women will get their own Rumble. She said:

“I think there’ll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it’s a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit.”