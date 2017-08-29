Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

It’s believed that Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown from Arkansas will see the reveal of the mystery attackers in the ongoing storyline with Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

For what it’s worth, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that the plan has been to actually reveal the person or the persons behind the attacks, but plans could change again. WWE has planned to reveal the attackers in the past but officials changed their minds at the last minute.

There was speculation a while back on the attackers being Erick Rowan and Luke Harper but that was never confirmed and should be taken as speculation.