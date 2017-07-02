Possible Spoiler: Impact Wrestling Reveals Slammiversary XV Main Event Outcome

It looks like the outcome for the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV pay-per-view may have been revealed.

TV Guide has appeared to spoil the outcome of tonight’s main event, which will feature Alberto El Patron, with his father, the legendary Dos Caras in his corner, taking on Bobby Lashley, with Bellator MMA fighter Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal in his corner.

TV Guide posted the following description for this coming Thursday’s post-Slammiversary XV episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which appears to spoil the outcome of tonight’s El Patron vs. Lashley match:

“It’s all about the fallout from Slammiversary. Alberto El Patron will hold a celebration in the ring with a guest of honor, but an unwelcomed visitor makes their way to the IMPACT Zone. LAX announces their newest member, and things go south for Sonjay Dutt. Also: the Super X Cup ’17 will make a return.”