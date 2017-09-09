Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Live Return

As noted, Vince McMahon has been announced for next Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live.

As we reported earlier this week, the WWE Chairman is expected to announce Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens in a match of some sort for a future pay-per-view event.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that Vince will confirm Shane vs. Owens for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view when he makes his WWE television return at this coming Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Shane McMahon recently attacked the former WWE Universal and United States Champion, which led to him being suspended as the SmackDown Live Commissioner. As a result, many assume Vince will confirm what is already expected, which is that Shane is eligible to wrestle now that he is no longer the Commissioner of the blue brand.

“Obviously they’re building to Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon,” said Meltzer during a recent episode of his Wrestling Observer Radio program. “I’m guessing that Vince will announce that since Shane is no longer an authority figure, he can now be a wrestler and as a wrestler, he can put his hands on an opponent. So, I’m thinking that’s where that thing goes.”

WWE Hell In A Cell 2017, which is expected to feature the Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens match, is scheduled to go down from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, October 8th, airing live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

