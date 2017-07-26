Post-SmackDown AJ Styles Video & Photo, Ariya Daivari News From 205 Live

– New WWE United States Champion AJ Styles had his nameplates added back to the title as soon as SmackDown ended last night. As noted, AJ defeated Chris Jericho and former champion Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat main event to become a two-time champion, just two days after losing the title to Owens at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

In the Fallout video below, Styles talks to Renee Young and says he just proved that Owens isn’t the man to carry the US Title, which he’s been telling people. AJ goes on and says the title represents the workhorse of WWE and that is AJ Styles.

– Ariya Daivari moved closer to a WWE Cruiserweight Title shot on this week’s 205 Live episode with a non-title countout win over champion Neville. We’ve noted how Daivari dedicated recent matches to 22 year old Iranian gold medalist wrestler Hassan Yazdani and retired Iranian wrestler Emam-Ali Habibi. Tonight’s match with Neville was dedicated to Abdollah Movahead, a retired Iranian freestyle wrestler who won a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics.

– Speaking of the new WWE United States Champion, AJ tweeted this photo with the title after SmackDown: