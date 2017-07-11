Randy Orton Status Update, The Bellas Debut New Series, WWE RAW Social Media Stats

– Below is the first episode of Bella Appétit – the new food & drink show from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. RAW had 89,000 interactions with 20,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 84,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. RAW also had 180,000 Facebook interactions with 124,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 172,000 interactions with 174,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Randy Orton will not be appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as he’s in Thailand filming the “Changeland” movie with Breckin Meyer and Seth Green, who is also writing and directing the movie. Orton is not scheduled for any WWE events until the WWE Battleground go-home edition of SmackDown on July 18th. Orton will be back to working a regular schedule after his Punjabi Prison match with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Battleground on July 23rd. Orton posted the following updates from Thailand today:

a little workout and play time with my baby @kim.orton01 before I start filming @changelandmovie with @sethgreen in beautiful Thailand A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:21am PDT