Renee Young Announces Chad Gable Interview (Video), WWE Star In Mickie James Music Video

– Renee Young will interview Chad Gable on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to get his reaction to American Alpha partner Jason Jordan being revealed as the “long lost son” of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on this week’s RAW. Renee posted the following video from backstage:

– Mickie James has been working on new music in the studio recently and she also filmed a music video in Nashville this morning. As seen below, Alicia Fox appeared in the video with her. No word yet on when it will be released but we will keep you updated.

Thank you to @jameyperrenot @ @sean_gasaway_music for laying down this awesome tune we wrote today. #90sballads #music #countrymusic #musiclife #recordingstudio A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

#Fun #times at the @themickiejames #music #video shoot! Can't wait to see the end result! A post shared by Sean Gasaway (@sean_gasaway_music) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Gonna be in a @MickieJames music video playing guitar! Look out! 😎👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/q5DwEBORay — Shelby Lee Lowe (@ShelbyLeeLowe) July 18, 2017

@MickieJames & @AliciaFoxy Thank you ladies for the picture. Pleasure to meet you two. pic.twitter.com/2nrGvpkzNq — Omar Amarh (@Xtwonine) July 18, 2017