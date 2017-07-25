Renee Young Talks Dean Ambrose Relationship, NXT DVD Update, Daniel Bryan On Talking Smack

– Below is video of Renee Young talking to Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita about her relationship with husband Dean Ambrose on last night’s Table For 3 episode. Renee says they do their own things and avoid what happens to a lot of couples – becoming each other, losing interest and doing the same things. Renee says Dean might want to go mountain biking while she stays home and does her thing but that’s cool. Regarding their work environment at WWE, Dean goes off and does his thing before they come together at the end of the night and that makes things easier.

– The WWE NXT “From Secret to Sensation” DVD & Blu-ray that was originally scheduled for December has been pushed up to a November release. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that it will hit stores in the UK on November 13th. WDN also reports that the release will feature a countdown of the top 25 Superstars that have worked NXT since it began. The main feature of the release will feature new interviews with top current & former NXT stars. There will also be matches & moments includes as extras. WDN notes that there are rumors of a “Special Edition Gift Set” but details have not been confirmed.

– WWE hasn’t used the Tout social media platform since 2014 but SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan continues to joke about he and Renee Young bringing Talking Smack back on the social media website that WWE once invested in. He posted this video from backstage at tonight’s show and wrote, “Tonight, after #SmackDownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host the very first ROGUE edition of #SmackingTalk, exclusively on TOUT!!!!”