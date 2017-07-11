Report: Former UFC Star & Other Names Expected For The Mae Young Classic (Spoiler)

The field for the first-ever “Mae Young Classic” tournament will soon expand by a considerable amount.

F4WOnline.com released a report on Tuesday with potential spoilers on a number of additional names that are expected to be officially added later this week.

The report states that the following talents will be added by Thursday at the latest:

* Shayna Baszler (former UFC fighter)

* Rachael Ellering (as Rachael Evers)

* Santana Garrett

* Renee Michelle

* Barbi Hayden

* Nicole Savoy

* Mercedes Martinez

* Marti Belle

* Ayesha Ray

The above names will join the following 16 participants, which have been confirmed for the all-female tournament:

* Tessa Blanchard

* Abbey Laith

* Taynara Conti

* Jazzy Gabert

* Kavita Devi

* Toni Storm

* Lacey Evans

* Sarah Logan

* Princesa Sugehit

* Piper Niven

* Bianca BelAir

* Vanessa Borne

* Dakota Kai

* Kairi Sane

* Sage Beckett

* Rhea Ripley

The first four episodes of the first annual Mae Young Classic tournament are scheduled to premiere in the On Demand section of the WWE Network starting Monday, August 28th. The following four episodes will become available on WWE’s over-the-top digital subscription service starting Monday, September 4th.

The finals of the tournament will air live on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST. from Las Vegas, Nevada, with WWE Hall Of Famers Jim Ross and Amy “Lita” Dumas serving as the announce team.