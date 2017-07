Global Force Wrestling (formerly Impact Wrestling/TNA) has reportedly filed for four “Broken Universe” related trademarks, and all four were rejected.

PWInsider.com reports that GFW filed for “Broken Matt,” “Brother Nero,” “Broken Brilliance,” and “Vanguard 1.” All of them were rejected based on a lack of specification on what they meant.

GFW reportedly left out some key information about the trademarks, like whether or not “Brother Nero” is a real living person.