Report: Paige Facing Battery Charges For Airport Incident With Alberto El Patron

It looks like Paige is facing charges as a result of her highly publicized airport incident with Alberto El Patron.

According to a report by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, police officers have determined that Paige should face battery charges as a result of the incident. The decision will end up being made by the State Attorney’s Office.

A representative stated the following regarding the situation:

“OPD detectives have found that probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis with Battery (Domestic Violence). Detectives have sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review and the SAO will determine whether to file charges in the case.”

We will keep you updated as additional information on this story surfaces.