Report: Rey Mysterio “Has A Contract Offer In His Hands” From GFW

As noted earlier this week, former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is reportedly negotiating with both WWE and GFW about a potential return.

According to PWInsider.com, Mysterio was in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday evening to visit with friends in WWE who were in town for RAW.

The same report claims Mysterio met with GFW officials on Monday to discuss a deal that would bring him to the promotion for the first-time ever. Specific details regarding the meeting aren’t available, however the report also claims he “has a contract offer in his hands” from GFW.

Mysterio is currently under contract with Lucha Underground through the company’s third season, which is scheduled to air on the El Rey Network in September. Once the deal expires, he will have a 90-day non-compete clause to serve out as well.