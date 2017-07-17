Report: Rey Mysterio Negotiating With WWE & GFW

It looks like a familiar face could soon turn up in either WWE or GFW.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Rey Mysterio is currently negotiating with both North American-based wrestling promotions.

Mysterio is currently under contract with the Lucha Underground promotion through their third season, which is scheduled to air in September via the El Rey Network. Following the expiration of that contract, Mysterio will have a 90-day no-compete clause.

Rey Mysterio, who is currently 42 years of age, left WWE in February of 2015, but has publicly stated that he is open to the idea of returning to the company.