Report: WWE Releases NXT Superstar This Week

According to reports, WWE has come to terms on the release of a NXT Superstar this week.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting that WWE has released NXT wrestler HoHo Lun.

Lun, the founder of the Hong Kong Pro-Wrestling Federation, signed with WWE back in 2016. He competed in the first annual WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament, defeating Ariya Daivari in the opening round before being eliminated by Noam Dar in the second round.

HoHo Lun’s last NXT appearance was at the television tapings back in June at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where he was defeated by The Velveteen Dream.