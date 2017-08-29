Ric Flair Posts First Tweet Since Health Scare: “Naitch WILL Be Back!”

As everyone has heard by now, pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has been dealing with some serious medical issues. Initially, things didn’t seem like they were going to turn out well, however a few days later it was reported via Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, that “The Nature Boy” was finally turning the corner and starting the process of getting better.

On Tuesday morning, “Naitch” took to social media to post his first tweet since he was hit with the health issues.

“Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were,” wrote WWE’s only two-time Hall Of Famer via his official Twitter page this morning. “Naitch WILL be back!”

It’s worth noting that Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that while Flair is “out of the water” in terms of his health situation looking grave, he “still has a long way to go” before he is back to 100-percent.