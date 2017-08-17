Ric Flair’s Fiancee Gives Update On His Condition & Surgery

Wendy Barlow, fiancee to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, took to Facebook on Wednesday and confirmed that Flair did not have colon surgery as has been reported. Her full statement with an update on Ric’s condition can be read below:

Just want to give an update to my friends and Family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events….I took Ric to the Hospital Friday night with Severe Abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare…multiple Organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs Prayers as he is still in Critical Condition. And No he did not have Colon Surgery….It was another Surgery! I don’t know how the Media comes up with their stories. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible Thanks for all of the support and Love

As noted, Flair was placed in a medically induced coma on Monday and underwent successful surgery that same day.