Ric Flair’s Manager Asks Fans For Prayers After Hospitalization

Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent & Entertainment, manager to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, took to social media and asked for prayers for The Nature Boy on Sunday night after he was hospitalized earlier in the weekend.

ESPN 30 For 30 director Rory Karpf also took to Twitter and asked for prayers for Flair. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the 68 year old Flair was admitted into intensive care on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. Flair’s manager confirmed that he was admitted to the hospital but said there was no reason to panic.

We’ll keep you updated when more information becomes available but you can see the social media posts on Flair’s status below:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) August 14, 2017