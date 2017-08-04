Ring Of Honor Announces Details For Their “War Of The Worlds” U.K. Tour

On Friday, Ring Of Honor (ROH) officials announced details regarding their upcoming “War Of The Worlds” tour of the United Kingdom.

Check out the complete ROH: War Of The Worlds U.K. Tour announcement below:

Ring of Honor is excited to return to the United Kingdom for the War of the Worlds: UK Tour in London on Friday August 18th, Liverpool on Saturday August 19th, and Edinburgh on Sunday August 20th.

Special pre-event meet and greet sessions will take place before all three shows. Below is the list of Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and CMLL stars appearing at each signing, as well as signing schedules, and pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Pay close attention to the listed signing times so you don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH, NJPW, and CMLL!

Signing schedule and lineup for each event:

**LONDON**

Doors open at 4:30pm

Signing from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

CODY

THE YOUNG BUCKS

MARTY SCURLL

HANGMAN PAGE

TETSUYA NAITO

HIROMU TAKAHASHI

BUSHI

EVIL

SANADA

KUSHIDA

JUSHIN ‘THUNDER’ LIGER

Signing from 5:30pm to 6:30pm

ULTIMO GUERRERO

MISTICO

TITAN

REY BUCANERO

DALTON CASTLE

SILAS YOUNG

JAY LETHAL

KENNY KING

Signing during intermission

BULLY RAY

THE BRISCOES

**LIVERPOOL**

Doors open at 4:30pm

Signing from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

CODY

THE YOUNG BUCKS

MARTY SCURLL

HANGMAN PAGE

TETSUYA NAITO

HIROMU TAKAHASHI

BUSHI

EVIL

SANADA

KUSHIDA

Signing during intermission

BULLY RAY

THE BRISCOES

**EDINBURGH**

Doors will open at 5:30pm

Signing from 5:30pm to 6:30pm

ULTIMO GUERRERO

MISTICO

TITAN

REY BUCANERO

DALTON CASTLE

SILAS YOUNG

JAY LETHAL

KENNY KING

Signing from 6:30pm to 7:30pm

CODY

THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt and Nick Jackson)

MARTY SCURLL

HANGMAN PAGE

TETSUYA NAITO

HIROMU TAKAHASHI

BUSHI

EVIL

SANADA

KUSHIDA

JUSHIN ‘THUNDER’ LIGER

Signing during intermission

BULLY RAY

THE BRISCOES

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS (CASH ONLY)

Singles Wrestlers – £20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – £30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo