Road Dogg Responds To “#FireRoadDogg” Hashtag, Blocks Fans After Complaints

By
Scott Lazara
-

Twitter has been an interesting place for WWE SmackDown writer “Road Dogg” Brian James since Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

The “#FireRoadDogg” hashtag started up after many fans were unhappy with the pay-per-view. It seems most fans were happy with last night’s SmackDown episode but as usual, there was something to complain about, mainly Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena being given away for free next week. The complaints led to James going on a blocking spree, as seen in the tweets below: