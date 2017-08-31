Rollins Talks WWE Changing Plans On Him, Reuniting With Ambrose, Reigns/Shield

Seth Rollins recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his recent run alongside former Shield partner Dean Ambrose and being out of the WWE Universal Championship picture: “The last couple of weeks and really this whole thing with Ambrose has gone extremely well and I think that’s just a testament to he and I, and The Shield, and the bond we sort of created with the audience over the past five or six years, stuff like that and we’ve been doing it, so it’s cool to see that everyone’s still emotionally invested in us as characters. And the fact that we are now on the same side, people are excited to see where we go moving forward. Keep me away from that world title picture right now! I’m having fun doing what I’m doing here. I think the fact that people are so emotionally invested in myself and Ambrose is really cool.”

On being in favor of having Roman Reigns join he and Ambrose for a full-throttle reunion of The Shield, as long as it happens organically: “He’s obviously doing just fine for himself. Yeah, he’s doing alright. Whether you love him or hate him, he’s doing alright. He [has] been in three WrestleManias in the main event now, which is… hey, say what you will about it, but it’s an impressive feat. There are not many men in the history of our industry who’ve been able to do that. So who knows? I mean, right now we’re happy with where we’re at and we’re in a good spot with me and Dean. If we do tell that story, we’ve got a long way to get there and if it happens, I’d welcome it. I’d welcome the possibility, but I’m really happy with the Ambrose situation right now and I don’t want to force anything.”

On his run with Ambrose not being the original plan for him, as he was under the impression he was working a multi-pay-per-view program with Bray Wyatt: “I believe what the plan was for me and Bray Wyatt to go a few pay-per-views. And them, whatever happened, happened. Something changed and they shuffled the deck and they ended up having to reposition, which, actually, worked out much better for me, in my personal opinion. But yeah, it [has] been almost a month or so that I’ve kind of known that we were heading in this direction.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast” featuring Seth Rollins interview at Stitcher.com.