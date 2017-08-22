Roman Reigns Addresses Ric Flair’s Current Health Scare

As noted, the latest update regarding the health of WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is that he is getting better and communicating now, according to his daughter, current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

During his appearance on ESPN SportsCenter on Monday morning, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns spoke about “The Nature Boy” and how much his friendship means to him.

“Well, for me I’m a generational superstar, my father, my uncle, multiple cousins, [and] my brother, they were all within the WWE, they all wrestled,” said Reigns. “And that’s one thing you can kind of tell – even all the way up to the McMahons – that this is a family business and it runs deep. Even now, [Ric Flair] has a daughter who’s been a great performer, great champion, and spokesperson for the women of WWE and WWE, in general.”

Reigns continued, “To see something like this happen, I don’t know enough details to share, but all I know is I’m great friends with Ric. I’ve been on many tours and just hung out with him and spoke with him, he’s just such a genuine man. Such a good time, eccentric, such a charismatic person, but such a kind guy. If you’re friends with him, you’ll know it, he’ll love on ya and just all my prayers and thoughts are with him, Charlotte, and the rest of their family. I hope for a speedy recovery, and Ric, bring your butt back, we need you on tour. And that’s coming straight from the ‘Big Dog’ right here. We need ya back, man.”

Check out Roman Reigns’ full appearance on ESPN SportsCenter at ESPN.com.