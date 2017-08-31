Roman Reigns Explains Why A Shield Reunion Isn’t Likely To Happen Right Now

Ever since WWE put Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins back together as a tag-team on television, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a full reunion of The Shield.

As he has been in a number of interviews recently, Roman Reigns was once again asked about the possibility of reuniting with Ambrose and Rollins to have a full-throttle Shield reunion.

In a new interview with ESPN, Reigns explained why it isn’t likely to happen right now, given the fact that he has unfinished business of his own to attend to, such as his feuds with Braun Strowman, John Cena and his desire to become the WWE Universal Champion.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be able to see it play out,” Reigns told ESPN in an interview released this week. “But the main thing right now is I’ve been in the title picture for the Raw brand, so I can firmly say neither of those guys would leave [that situation] to rejoin The Shield [and] rekindle that flame.”

Reigns continued, “Maybe I’m a third wheel at this point. It just really depends. I feel like the next few weeks are really going to play out some important things for me. Obviously, I need to transition coming out of this big feud between the four monsters.”

Check out the complete Roman Reigns interview at ESPN.com.