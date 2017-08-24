Roman Reigns Fires Back At SI Video About WWE Fans Hating Him

Why do WWE fans hate Roman Reigns? We asked them. pic.twitter.com/vL1vG3JTC8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 22, 2017

Prior to this past Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, the folks at Sports Illustrated took to the streets to find out why the WWE Universe seems to be so anti-Roman Reigns.

While polling fans outside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York prior to SummerSlam over the weekend, fans gave reasons such as Reigns being “shoved down their throats” and “boring,” while others couldn’t specify, opting to instead simply make the claim that they “just don’t like that dude,” or point out that he is “not their cup of tea.”

Earlier this week, “The Big Dog” took to social media to respond to the Sports Illustrated video.

“The simple question here is to the kids,” wrote Reigns via his official Twitter page on Monday. “Would you rather grow up and be like me, OR the guys from this video!??”

For those who missed the Sports Illustrated video where fans were polled about their dislike of Roman Reigns, you can check it out via the video player embedded above.