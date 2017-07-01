Rumors On The Colons Leaving WWE, Condolences To Eric Young, Kevin Owens On Chris Jericho

– As seen below, the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video features WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens talking about his win over Chris Jericho at the 2015 WWE – Madison Square Garden special event:

– In regards to rumors of The Colons asking for their WWE releases, PWInsider notes that the two are still booked for weekend SmackDown live events. No word yet on if there is anything to the rumors but we will keep you updated on the status of Primo and Epico.

– Eric Young missed last week’s WWE NXT TV tapings due to the death of his mother. It was noted on Wednesday’s episode that he was away working on SAnitY’s master plan. Young noted on Instagram that his mother had been battling cancer. Our condolences go out to Young and his family. Below are a few of his recent posts on his mother:

In a book of readings the first one my hand went to! Mom was guiding me and I knew this was perfect! Her light in this world is out but the light of her soul will shine forever! #ripmom A post shared by TheEricYoungIG (@theericyoungig) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:09am PDT