Rusev Hunting WWE Legends? (Video), WWE 205 Live Feud Ends?, The Hype Bros

– Rusev returned to WWE TV on this week’s SmackDown in Las Vegas and talked to Dasha Fuentes about how he lost his killer instinct but he now knows what he has to do to get it back – he must break a WWE Legend. No word yet on where they are going with this storyline but it should further next week. Below is video from tonight’s segment:

– It appears the feud between Rich Swann and TJP is over as Swann won their rubber match on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. After the match, Swann offered his hand for a shake but TJP refused. Swann went to leave the ring but TJP stopped him and gave him a weak handshake before leaving the ring.

– This week’s Sin City SmackDown also saw Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin team up for their second match – a win over Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley. There was tension between The Hype Bros after the match as Mojo shook the hands of the winners but Ryder refused and shot Mojo a look before walking out by himself. Ryder and Mojo took to Twitter and wrote the following after the loss: