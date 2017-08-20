Rusev Reveals Who He Credits For His Success, HHH Influencing His Career

WWE Superstar Rusev recently spoke with The Sporting News to promote tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the WWE developmental system: “The best thing that ever happened to the developmental system is Triple H being in charge.”

On Triple H influencing his career while he was in NXT: “Everything happened really, really fast. I was picking up steam a little bit and I wasn’t even on TV in NXT. I had a dark match with Dolph Ziggler, and Triple H was there at the time and, he had never seen me before, and he was like, ‘Oh, who’s that kid?’ I was very fortunate that Triple H was there that day to see me perform.”

On Terry Taylor suggesting he use The Accolade and Arn Anderson suggesting he kick opponents in the back before using it: “In this business there are 1,000 people that are going to give you advice, you just have to pick what’s working for you, what’s good, and what’s bad for you. But you can’t say it’s bad either.”

