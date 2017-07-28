Ryback Says Cena Is All About Money, How WWE Should Change Business Model

On the latest edition of his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback (aka The Big Guy) spoke about the employees vs. independent contractors issue in pro wrestling, John Cena and the impact he could have on the business if he chose to and more. Below are some of the highlights from the show.

On his belief that the wrestling business would be better if promoters treated performers as employees as opposed to independent contractors: “For publicly traded companies, I think [pro] wrestlers should be employees with benefits and company health insurance. I don’t think wrestlers should be independent contractors when they are told what to do and when to do things. Why should they buy their own health insurance when they’re working for a company that’s publicly traded. That’s my opinion.”

On hoping Vince McMahon treats performers like employees in WWE before his career is over: “I really hope he realizes before his time on this Earth is done that, ‘do you know what? I’ve made all this money off of these guys lives and I’ve given them the opportunity, but without them I wouldn’t have everything that I have and I need to make this better before I leave.’ And I really, really think he could cement his legacy more by doing things like that and just doing what’s best for everybody.”

On how someone like John Cena should stand up for the rest of the roster: “I feel, and I wish I was even higher than I was when I did what I did because I always wished somebody in Cena’s position would stand up and actually have the balls to do things right. And if you love [pro] wrestling, you say, ‘stand up for the [pro] wrestlers.’ But he hasn’t and he never will because it’s all about the money.”

Check out the complete episode of “Conversation With The Big Guy” at AudioBoom.com.