– Below is video of Tye Dillinger talking to Dasha Fuentes about his match with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on tonight’s Sin City SmackDown:

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas saw Sami Zayn defeat Aiden English.

– Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler posted the following to social media to hype tonight’s live Mae Young Classic finale, where the two will compete to crown a winner of the 32-person tournament: