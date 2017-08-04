Samoa Joe On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE: “You Never Know With Punk”

U.K. media outlet The Sun recently caught up with WWE Superstar Samoa Joe for an interview.

During the discussion, the recent WWE Universal Championship challenger and former NXT World Champion was asked about the possibility of his former Ring Of Honor (ROH) friend-and-foe CM Punk moving on from the MMA world in the UFC and back to the pro wrestling world in WWE.

“You never know with Punk,” said Joe. “He is definitely somebody who does things his own way and I think the biggest thing is that you can never count out what his next move will be.”

Joe continued, “I think no one would have predicted his move to UFC, nobody would have predicted a lot of things he does, so whatever he chooses to do, he will do what feels best in the moment.”

