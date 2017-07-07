Samoa Joe On His WWE Deal, Working With Brock Lesnar & More

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently spoke with ESPN to promote this Sunday night’s WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, where he challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On signing a full-time contract with WWE: “After I made my initial debut at NXT TakeOver, they looked at the interest and merchandise sales and decided I would be better signed full-time than not. I had a pretty full calendar regardless, so for me there wasn’t much of an inherent risk in originally signing because there was other work in place if they didn’t sign me full-time. But it didn’t surprise me when it happened as fast as it did.”

On already working in a main event spot on a significant WWE pay-per-view: “There’s no timeline you can put on these things, but that I’m in the main event this quickly is a welcome surprise — but it’s not a surprise that it has happened. When you look around and see how many people I’ve worked with in former companies that are here now, it’s not surprising. Talent is one of the few things that can’t be created. It can be enhanced, it can be coached and brought out of people, but you can’t deny it.”

On competing against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship: “Some people want to be called up as quickly as possible, but I’ve been around the industry long enough to know that timing is one of the most key and important things. Brock was at the top of my list of guys that I wanted to work with. There are certain special guys in this industry and Brock is one of those special guys, and to be able to go out there and work with guys like that, that’s where legacies are built.”

