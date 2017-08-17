Samoa Joe Talks Fatal 4 Way At SummerSlam, Thoughts On His Opponents

Samoa Joe recently spoke with The New York Post to promote Sunday’s Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Is this fatal-four-way match for the Universal title on Sunday maybe the biggest of your career, considering it is SummerSlam and for a title?

Absolutely, I say it is. Obviously I’ve had big matches all around the world, but I think the biggest thing is [Sunday] at SummerSlam, one of the biggest kind of pay-per-view franchises in the industry, and I am in the main event. So yeah, by far this is the biggest match of my career.

What’s your relationship with Brock and Paul backstage? I know there has been talk that they are big supporters of yours.

I think there is a lot of mutual respect there, for the most part. I think we both understand and have great respect for what we bring to the table. So, it’s at times amicable.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns?

I think when you look at the top, elite performers in this industry right now, I think Roman Reigns is in that discussion. I think he is a polarizing figure, which is always a great thing in this business. I think whatever success that he comes by he works for, so I give him that credit.

Braun Strowman?

Braun by far is probably one of the most, how should I phrase this. For how little time he’s spent in the industry, his knowledge and his abilities have grown 10 fold every week. He is a guy that is constantly improving. He is constantly getting better. Now he is probably one of the biggest consummate, complete acts in the industry.