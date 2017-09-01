SAnitY Using The Freebird Rule In NXT, Undertaker WWE Network Collection, WWE – Guns N’ Roses

– As noted, a new “The Icon Defined” WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be available this coming Monday. There will also be a new Collection on The Undertaker released on Monday. You can see the trailer for “The Undertaker: Dawn of The Deadman” above and the official synopsis below:

From a menacing debut at Survivor Series 1990 to a championship victory at WrestleMania 13, The Undertaker made his presence felt on day one and never looked back. Relive the “Dawn of The Deadman” with this WWE Network Collection covering the impactful early career of the first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. Witness WWE Championship matches with Legends, and pioneering stipulations like the Casket Match, Boiler Room Brawl, and Buried Alive Match, as The Phenom goes face-to-face with Ric Flair, Mankind, Diesel, Shawn Michaels and more. See for yourself why no grave can hold The Undertaker.

– It looks like The Freebird Rule will be used in WWE NXT for new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY. WWE recognizes Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe as the champions but Wolfe and Killian Dain have defended the titles at recent NXT live events. Young and Wolfe won the titles from The Authors of Pain at NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during SummerSlam weekend. No word yet on when Akam and Rezar will get their rematch as they did not appear at the last set of TV tapings.

– Live Nation, WWE and Guns N’ Roses are teaming up to give fans VIP Experiences with a new sweepstakes. There will be seven grand prize winners, one for each of the seven participating markets – El Paso, Las Vegas, Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Tulsa and Nashville. Winners will receive two reserved tickets for a WWE live event and two reserved tickets for a GNR concert. They will also receive a matted autographed Superstar photo, three exclusive VIP merchandise items and an official WWE program at the WWE show, plus pre-show tour merchandise shopping, two GNR laminate & VIP gift packs, and an invitation to the Paradise City Lounge at the GNR concert. Full details and an entry form can be found at the link below from WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz: