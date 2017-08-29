Santino Marella Farewell Promo (Video), WWE Stars In Burger King Commercial, Kurt Angle

– Below is the new Burger King commercial featuring Cesaro and Sheamus:

– WWE New Zealand announced yesterday on Twitter that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be working the live events in Australia & New Zealand next month. This will be Angle’s first time going down under with WWE in more than a decade.

– Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella wrestled his last match over the weekend for Destiny Wrestling in Toronto, teaming with Chavo Guerrero in the main event. This was his first match in 4 years. Below is video of Santino’s post-match farewell speech. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion noted that he suffered more damage to his surgically repaired neck. Santino will continue to run the BattleArts Academy in Canada. Also below are Instagram comments Chavo: