Sasha Banks Plays Football With Aussie Athlete, NXT Main Event Promo, Mandy Rose

– Below is video of Sasha Banks practicing her Australian rules football skills with Collingwood Football Club star Moana Hope while in Australia last week on a WWE promotional tour. Hope mentions that she will be walking to the ring with Sasha at one of the WWE live events in Melbourne this September.

– WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose is also celebrating a birthday today as she turns 25.

– Below is a preview for this week’s NXT episode, featuring undefeated Superstars Killian Dain and Drew McIntyre going at it to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode.