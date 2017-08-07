Scott Dawson Of The Revival Reportedly Suffers Biceps Injury

Following their return on WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago, The Revival appears to have suffered yet another setback.

According to a report at ProWrestlingSheet.com, Scott Dawson, one-half of the WWE main roster tag-team, has suffered an injury to his right biceps that will apparently require surgery.

If true, that would likely scrap plans for a potential tag-team match between The Hardy Boyz and The Revival at this month’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, as recovery from a biceps operation would likely take between three-to-six months.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 takes place on Sunday, August 20th, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.