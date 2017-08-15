Sean Waltman On New Age Outlaws Joining DX, Embarrassing Attitude Era Moments

Former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently spoke with the folks at Uproxx for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On whether or not he is embarrassed by anything he did while he was part of the D-Generation X faction during WWE’s Attitude Era: “Actually the only thing that I can honestly say I really regret now is the blackface thing. I did not understand. Here’s the thing: I consider myself pretty well, for somebody that didn’t go to high school, pretty well educated. I know a lot of things, but I never saw an actual minstrel show, blackface thing. Recently, I saw something about it and I was horrified, horrified at how mean-spirited all that stuff was. I look at it way different now.”

On saying Joanie “Chyna” Laurer was the ‘magic ingredient’ in D-X: “It was just a regular group [otherwise]. Not a regular group, because it was extraordinary talent, but there’s been a lot of groups with extraordinary talent. She was just so unique. It’s just that’s how I feel about it. I just wanted to acknowledge that. Then Brian James [acknowledged it] too [after I tweeted].”

On the process of the New Age Outlaws being added to the D-X faction: “Before Shawn left, before WrestleMania where he dropped the title, they had been doing some stuff thinking about bringing them in on it. When Paul contacted me about being DX, he told, ‘We’re thinking about having Brian [Road Dogg] and Billy [Gunn],’ and that’s exactly how it happened. They were getting over on their own. …We all had really good rapport with each other. We all traveled a lot and hung out a lot together before that when I was there the first time when Billie was in the Smoking Gunns and Road Dogg was with Jeff Jarrett. It was pretty easy for that to work.”

Check out the complete Sean Waltman interview at Uproxx.com.