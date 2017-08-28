Sean Waltman On Turning Down Match With Jericho, Being A “Dumbass” In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently appeared as a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s weekly podcast, The Steve Austin Show, for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On some of the things he feels he could have done to improve his WWE career: “I think, for me, I should have worked harder on my mic skills and I should have been a lot easier to deal with and I would have been pushed a lot better. I was really… I was really, with my first run there, I felt like I let a lot of stuff happen there that I shouldn’t have and so I overcompensated for it when I came back. If I thought anybody was messing with me, I was difficult. And also, I didn’t allow them to work me more than 15 days a month and when you do that, then it kind of takes a lot of the opportunities off the table.”

On turning down WWE’s offer to have the Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform his theme music and turning down a WrestleMania match with Chris Jericho: “I was always a contrarian. I’m going to give you an example and I might’ve told you this one because I’ve told it several times of an example of what a dumbass I was. Shane McMahon comes up to me, ‘yeah, we’re going to have just the Red Hot Chili Peppers do your theme music.’ I’m like, ‘no, I want Uncle Kracker.’ I mean, come on, man.” “another one, it was Vince and Shane, ‘we’re thinking of having you work Jericho at ‘Mania for the I.C. belt.’ I’m like, ‘no, I want to finish my program with Kane, which was already way on its last legs, Steve, but ‘no, I want to do this.’ So I mean, do that give you an example?”

On which WWE Superstar from today, if any, he would trade bodies with if possible: “Randy Orton. That’s just [off the top of Waltman’s head]. I mean, there [are] several other guys I could think of, but, Randy, okay, Randy Orton. Man, talk about good genetics.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Steve Austin Show” podcast featuring the Sean Waltman interview at PodcastOne.com.