Seth Rollins On Having Doubts About His Career After Devastating Knee Injury

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with ESPN Fayetteville for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On having doubt about his pro wrestling career following his bad knee injury: “Probably after my knee injury. It was a pretty devastating knee injury, with the MCL, ACL, and meniscus all getting ripped and having to be surgically repaired. There was a lot of doubt as far as where do I fit in when I come back, can I physically handle the wear and tear of what we do. Am I going to be the same performer as I was before, am I going to be skittish.

“A lot of confidence had to be rebuilt from a lot of different areas, and I’m still working on that. But, at the same time, a lot of those questions have been answered. So, for me, that was probably the one time in the last six, seven, eight years where I’ve really been like, ‘Can I still compete at the level that I want to compete at?'”

On his return from injury: “Once I got back in the ring, it was a completely different story. I felt the rush of adrenaline, and that got my through pretty much everything. It gave me the confidence that I needed. It felt like riding a bike again.”

Check out the complete Seth Rollins interview below.