Seth Rollins On Nearly Missing WrestleMania 33, Faces & Heels In Today’s WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with the folks at The Sporting News for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how close he was to missing WrestleMania 33 earlier this year due to his knee injury: “I went to Birmingham the following day, I thought it was the same injury. I thought I was going to be out another six months. Once we got the MRI, the possibility was going to be to make it back by WrestleMania was just a matter of if the ‘powers that be’ in WWE were going to be OK with me working at a certain level. But I knew my knee would be healthy, especially in a brace. It was just about me packing my bags and moving down to Birmingham and rehabbing and making sure it was as strong as it could be going into WrestleMania.”

On getting a positive reaction from the fans these days instead of a negative one: “Nah, it doesn’t feel strange. Sometimes I watch our bad guys, our heels, and see how much fun they’re having, being goofballs. Man, I miss that. It’s a new challenge, especially in 2017 to be a babyface in professional wrestling. I’m trying my damnedest and, hopefully, we’ll keep moving forward and keep things going in the right direction.”

On there being more of a blurring of the lines in terms of babyfaces and heels in modern day WWE: “You could certainly make the argument that there’s a lot more gray area when it comes to that than there ever has been. Our audience is always changing. The easier and more readily that information is available, the smarter our audience and fans are going to become as we move forward and they want more sophisticated characters and sophisticated stories. You can certainly make the argument that the days of classic babyface and classic heel are dead and gone. But at the same time, I still think there are possibilities for very strong protagonists and strong antagonists in a traditional sense. You look at someone like a Daniel Bryan, pretty much universally loved, I still think there’s a place for it if it’s done right and it can be very exciting if done the right way.”

