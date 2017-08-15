Seth Rollins On Outside Stars Crossing Over To WWE, Favorite SummerSlam Moments

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Sky Sports to promote this Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights.

On big stars from other sports and forms of entertainment crossing over to WWE: “I think we have maybe the most talented roster of all time. I don’t think we need anybody to help or crossover. If they want to come over to our world and have some fun then that’s cool but we’re happy doing our thing on our own.”

On his favorite WWE SummerSlam moments: “SummerSlam was a big part of my childhood and there have been some legendary matches. I really liked it when Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior teamed up against Slaughter and Adnan one year. I loved it when Liz and Savage got married too. Bulldog and Bret at Wembley, the TLC match between The Hardyz, Dudleys, Edge & Christian; there’s a ton of memories.”

Check out the complete Seth Rollins interview at SkySports.com.