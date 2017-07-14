Seth Rollins On Wanting To Face The Rock At WrestleMania, Donald Trump & More

WWE Superstar and WWE 2K18 cover star Seth Rollins recently appeared as a guest on Sports Illustrated’s Off The Board podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the reaction to his comments about saying he’d like to face The Rock at WrestleMania: “I think everyone respects Rock He’s obviously been in our industry his entire life in some form or fashion. He’s a guy that works really hard and most of our performers can appreciate that one way or another, whether it’s in the movie industry or our industry. He’s a legend, Hall of Famer, dude who’s paved the way for generations of us to be pro wrestlers, so I think it’s really cool for me when he comes back and being able to work with him in any capacity.”

On his reaction to finding out he was winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31: “I reacted with excitement and a sense of responsibility knowing I was gonna be the guy leaving WrestleMania with the WWE world heavyweight championship and I was gonna be responsible moving forward for filling arenas. For me, it was a great honor and great distinction and something that I’m super proud of, but it wasn’t like all of a sudden they sat down and told me this is what was gonna happen. It was a longer story than that.”

On when he found out: “Halfway through the show.”

On WWE Superstars making comments about Donald Trump when Linda McMahon is part of his Cabinet: “It’s not anything that’s ever been addressed or discussed. The guys who want to make political statements, seem to do so and the guys who want to stay away from it don’t say anything. It honestly hasn’t been brought up privately or publicly at all.”

