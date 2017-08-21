Several Celebrities At WWE SummerSlam, AJ Lee & Kaitlyn Meet Up (Photo)

– Several celebrities were in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday evening for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Among them were Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton, as well as Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame and Seth Green, who is writing and directing the upcoming movie, Changeland, which co-stars WWE Superstar Randy Orton.
– Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn took to social media to share a photo of herself and a fellow former WWE Diva, her friend AJ Lee. The two met up while both were in Chicago this past weekend.
My last night in Chicago with this this one. We're adults so we eat pizza at 11:30 at night. There's certain people that you will have in your life until end of time. AJ has always been a rock, a mentor, best friend and a life partner (or at least that's the term we use to describe our relationship). #MyFirstMyBestmyLast #chicago #mybean