Several Celebrities At WWE SummerSlam, AJ Lee & Kaitlyn Meet Up (Photo)

– Several celebrities were in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday evening for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Among them were Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton, as well as Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame and Seth Green, who is writing and directing the upcoming movie, Changeland, which co-stars WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

– Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn took to social media to share a photo of herself and a fellow former WWE Diva, her friend AJ Lee. The two met up while both were in Chicago this past weekend.