Shane McMahon On Preparing For SummerSlam, Sami 4 Syria Update, Fans On Brock Lesnar

– Sami Zayn gives an update on his “#SamiForSyria” campaign for mobile clinics in this new video, noting that they have raised more than $40,000 in 3 weeks since launching the campaign. Sami wrote, “An update on #SamiForSyria We are almost up and running! Let’s keep things moving! For more info & to donate: http://www.SamiForSyria.com”

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if they believe Paul Heyman when he says Brock Lesnar will leave WWE if he drops the Universal Title at SummerSlam. As of this writing, 67% voted, “Yes. If he loses, The Beast Incarnate’s next fight will be inside the Octagon against Jon “Bones” Jones.” The rest voted, “No. Paul Heyman is bluffing. Even if he loses, The Beast will be back inside a WWE ring sooner rather than later.”

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following on being the special referee for Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view, noting that he’s doing some in-ring training in Brooklyn.