Shayna Baszler’s Nickname, Matt Hardy On The Hardys Being “Mettle”, SDCC Videos

– Above and below are videos of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks checking out their new Mattel dolls at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday:

– Mae Young Classic competitor Shayna Baszler recently registered to trademark her “Queen of Spades” nickname. Baszler is set to be a main competitor in the tournament as her MMA Four Horsewomen partners Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke were ringside for the matches.

– Matt Hardy tweeted the following on The Hardys being “METTLE” this week:

We are METTLE. Most

Exhilarating

Tag

Team

Legends

EVAH! pic.twitter.com/RerfBPTSRu — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 19, 2017