Simon Gotch On If Cena Is Considered “One Of The Boys,” Xavier Woods Helping Him

As noted, former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch recently sat down for an in-depth shoot interview with the folks at RF Video. In addition to the highlights from the interview we posted earlier this week, excerpts from Gotch discussing other topics were also released.

In the latest highlights released from the extensive shoot interview with Gotch, the former Vaudevillian addressed whether or not John Cena is considered “one of the boys” to the rest of the WWE locker room.

“Oh yeah, [Cena is one of the boys], absolutely,” said Gotch. “He was actually part of the reason I got the job as well. He happened to be at the tryout. I guess he popped huge for my promo. He was always very supportive. Him and Nikki are f–king cool.”

Gotch also put over The New Day’s Xavier Woods for helping him get a job with WWE by making him look good in his tryout match with the company.

“We get in the ring,” said Gotch. “We do the whole deal. We’re wrestling around. We’re doing the schtick. Woods is putting heat on me. He gets me down in a hold and he goes, ‘okay, you’ve taken care of me. You’ve done real good in here. Hit me as hard as you can on your comeback.'”

Gotch continued, “I’m down there. I’m like, ‘are you sure?’ ‘Yeah, hit me as hard as you can.’ So I run the comeback. I’m blasting him with everything. Apparently, I found out later they asked him, ‘oh, the shots were pretty stiff. How was he?’ ‘Oh, light as a feather – didn’t even touch me.’ He actually played a pretty big role in getting me a job.”

