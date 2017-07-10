Slater Watches Strowman/Reigns Ambulance Angle With Fans, More Great Balls Of Fire Notes

– WWE had been building up a feud between Finn Balor and Elias Samson on RAW, but the payoff match plans for the two at Great Balls of Fire were scrapped. Neither man appeared at the pay-per-view.

– James Ellsworth, who was a jobber for Braun Strowman in his early days, took to Twitter to comment on the Strowman ambulance incident at Great Balls of Fire. After Strowman walked away from the wreckage, Ellsworth wrote on Twitter that Strowman is a monster.

No man would've walked away from that, @BraunStrowman isn't a man, he's a monster, trust me #WWEGBOF — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 10, 2017

I literally get chills every time I hear @BraunStrowman's music, still gives me nightmares #WWEGBOF — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 10, 2017

– During the Heath Slater/Curt Hawkins match at Great Balls of Fire, WWE cut back to the ambulance wreck backstage during the match. After Slater got the win, he too watched the drama unfold backstage on the big screens with the fans in the arena. One fan who was at the American Airline Center snapped this shot of Slater watching from the ramp: