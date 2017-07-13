Spoiler: Former ROH World Champion Debuts At NXT Tapings

Former ROH World Champion Kyle O’Reilly made his WWE NXT debut at tonight’s TV tapings from Full Sail University. He was announced by that name.

O’Reilly, who has been rumored to sign with WWE for several months now, worked a match that should air on August 2nd. He faced Aleister Black.

For those who missed tonight’s NXT episode on the WWE Network, O’Reilly’s former tag team partner Bobby Fish made his NXT debut with a loss to Black.

We will have full spoilers from the tapings soon. Below are photos of tonight’s debut from our correspondent Will Henderson: