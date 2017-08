WWE officials are planning John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the No Mercy pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has already been announced as the No Mercy main event. It’s possible Cena vs. Reigns will be announced tonight on RAW.

No Mercy takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be a RAW brand event.